Avax closes Iraq deal

Greek construction group Avax announced on Tuesday the signing of a contract with the Mass Group Holding (MGH) concerning the study, construction and operation of an open-cycle energy production unit in Iraq with a capacity of 282 megawatts, for a total budget of $82 million.

The new unit is to be built in the Bismayah area southeast of Baghdad, with construction lasting 12 months. Its operation will begin straight after delivery in the summer of 2025. This will be the third energy production unit at the Bismayah station conceded to Avax.