ATHEX: Index ends session at day’s high

Stocks bounced back on Wednesday after Tuesday’s decline, although trading volume remained at a low level, reminding observers that July is nothing like June when it comes to turnover, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Thursday may well see less action given the national holiday in the US and the general election in the UK. However, the local business front remains active, with more mergers and acquisitions seen as likely.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at the day’s high, at 1,423.56 points, adding 1.17% to Tuesday’s 1,407.03 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.35%, ending at 3,468.49 points.

The banks index advanced 1.09%, as Alpha earned 3.21%, Piraeus grabbed 2.10% and National fetched 1.07%, while Eurobank gave up 0.72%. Elsewhere, Viohalco collected 3.49%, Metlen grew 2.65% and Lamda Development rose 2.37%, as Sarantis dropped 2.68%.

In total 75 stocks obtained gains, 26 reported losses and 19 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 85.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €78.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.65% to close at 163.79 points.