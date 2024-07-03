ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Index ends session at day’s high

ATHEX: Index ends session at day’s high

Stocks bounced back on Wednesday after Tuesday’s decline, although trading volume remained at a low level, reminding observers that July is nothing like June when it comes to turnover, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Thursday may well see less action given the national holiday in the US and the general election in the UK. However, the local business front remains active, with more mergers and acquisitions seen as likely.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at the day’s high, at 1,423.56 points, adding 1.17% to Tuesday’s 1,407.03 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.35%, ending at 3,468.49 points.

The banks index advanced 1.09%, as Alpha earned 3.21%, Piraeus grabbed 2.10% and National fetched 1.07%, while Eurobank gave up 0.72%. Elsewhere, Viohalco collected 3.49%, Metlen grew 2.65% and Lamda Development rose 2.37%, as Sarantis dropped 2.68%.

In total 75 stocks obtained gains, 26 reported losses and 19 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 85.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €78.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.65% to close at 163.79 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Monday’s stock gains reversed
STOCKS

ATHEX: Monday’s stock gains reversed

ATHEX: Healthy gains for majority of stocks
STOCKS

ATHEX: Healthy gains for majority of stocks

ATHEX: Bourse up 8.6% in January-June
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse up 8.6% in January-June

ATHEX: Stock index seems to have bottomed out
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index seems to have bottomed out

ATHEX: Stocks slipping closer toward 1,400 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks slipping closer toward 1,400 points

ATHEX: Benchmark eases further on bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark eases further on bourse