Property accounts for over 43% of foreign direct investment

Real estate investment continues to account for the lion’s share as a percentage of total foreign direct investment flowing into Greece.

In the first quarter of this year, the share of real estate stood at 43.3%, since, according to data from the Bank of Greece, real estate purchases amounted to 520 million euros and in the same period the total flows from abroad for investments in Greece amounted to €1.2 billion.

In total, in 2023 the contribution of the real estate market as a percentage of all foreign investments had reached 47%, as out of a total of €4.48 billion that flowed into the Greek economy, €2.1 billion concerned the country’s real estate market. 

