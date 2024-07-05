ECONOMY BUSINESS

Austrians buy cheesemaker

Austrians buy cheesemaker

Desserta Hellas, the Greek subsidiary of Austrian company Berglandmilch, is the new owner of Doriki SA, as the cheese division of Minerva Edible Oils has been named after its recent separation from the latter. In this way, Desserta, which until now had only commercial activity, also acquires production activity, with the Austrian company entering, among other things, the production of feta cheese.

However, the sale of Doriki does not mean that the sale of Minerva is imminent, as there does not seem to be any interesting proposal on the horizon for the time being. It is recalled that the sale of Minerva is scheduled as its main shareholder, the Diorama Investments Sicar fund, will complete its investment cycle at the end of this year.

With the acquisition of Doriki, Desserta Hellas acquires a feta cheese factory in Episkopiko, near Ioannina in northwestern Greece, as well as a milk collection station in the Andravida region in Ilia, in the western Peloponnese. It is worth noting, however, that the Chorio brand, including the cheese products, remains the property of Minerva, and under the agreement they will continue to be produced at the Ioannina factory.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece’s business environment transformed, says Finance Deputy Min
ECONOMY

Greece’s business environment transformed, says Finance Deputy Min

SingularLogic announces new general manager
ECONOMY

SingularLogic announces new general manager

Lime skates back into the Greek market
BUSINESS

Lime skates back into the Greek market

Greek manufacturing growth slows slightly in June, PMI shows
ECONOMY

Greek manufacturing growth slows slightly in June, PMI shows

QCM founder: Folli Follie convictions are a ‘victory for transparency’
ECONOMY

QCM founder: Folli Follie convictions are a ‘victory for transparency’

Deadline for self-employed to join IRIS system pushed to August 31
ECONOMY

Deadline for self-employed to join IRIS system pushed to August 31