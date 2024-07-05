Austrians buy cheesemaker

Desserta Hellas, the Greek subsidiary of Austrian company Berglandmilch, is the new owner of Doriki SA, as the cheese division of Minerva Edible Oils has been named after its recent separation from the latter. In this way, Desserta, which until now had only commercial activity, also acquires production activity, with the Austrian company entering, among other things, the production of feta cheese.

However, the sale of Doriki does not mean that the sale of Minerva is imminent, as there does not seem to be any interesting proposal on the horizon for the time being. It is recalled that the sale of Minerva is scheduled as its main shareholder, the Diorama Investments Sicar fund, will complete its investment cycle at the end of this year.

With the acquisition of Doriki, Desserta Hellas acquires a feta cheese factory in Episkopiko, near Ioannina in northwestern Greece, as well as a milk collection station in the Andravida region in Ilia, in the western Peloponnese. It is worth noting, however, that the Chorio brand, including the cheese products, remains the property of Minerva, and under the agreement they will continue to be produced at the Ioannina factory.