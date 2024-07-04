Cyprus gets extra five years for halloumi

The European Commission has granted Cyprus a five-year transition period to comply with the requirements for the production of halloumi as a product with a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), as the initial 10-year transition period requested by the Republic of Cyprus expires next Tuesday.

At the same time, the Cypriot Ministry of Agriculture will issue a decree regarding the quotas for sheep, goat’s and cow’s milk, and will also consult with all stakeholders before the final adoption of the decree.

Stating the above on Tuesday were the minister and members of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, where the discussion continued on the problems arising in relation to marketing halloumi as a PDO product and on measures to support producers.

In her statements after the end of the committee’s session, Minister Maria Panayiotou, said that “the protection of PDO halloumi and its preservation as our main agrifood product export are our two main objectives, which we want to ensure during the five-year transition period. Measures will be taken to help us achieve the above objectives, always having as our basic principle the sustainability of all those involved in the sector.”