Supermarket statistics point to food deflation in June, too

The reduction of prices in supermarket chains continued in June. According to data from the Research Institute for Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA), supermarket inflation was negative last month at 1.92%, following a 1.25% decline in May.

In April, prices had increased by 1.1%, in March by 0.28%, in February by +2.7% and in January by +3%.

As noted by IELKA, the change in June is mainly due to the continued de-escalation of prices and partly to the effect of seasonality due to summer.

The biggest price reductions are recorded in the categories:

• Fresh fruits and vegetables: -10.66%

• Detergents and cleaning supplies: -6.13%

• Stationery, cosmetics and personal hygiene items: -5.05%

• Food and pet supplies: -4.91%

• Eggs and butter: -4.33%.

Fresh fruits and vegetables have benefited from the relatively better weather conditions compared to 2023. In the rest of the items, the decreases recorded are the result of both the normalization of the market after the pandemic and the decrease in producer prices for some products.

The largest increases are recorded in the categories:

• Appetizers, spreads and other served items: +6.46%

• Fresh fish and seafood: +5.02%

• Biscuits, chocolates, sweets: +4.25%

• Grocery: +3.51%

• Spirits: +2.77%

Most of these items are affected by international raw material prices, sugar and cocoa prices and other production costs.

Of the 23 categories examined, 13 recorded a decrease and 10 an increase.