PM: Gov’ committed to raising minimum wage to 950 euros

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that the government remains committed to the target for increasing the minimum wage to 950 euros at the end of a four-year period.

During a visit to the Labor and Social Security Ministry, he noted the need to increase the number of women, young people, people with disabilities and retirees in the labor market.

Mitsotakis also said that the government aims to expand the use of the Digital Work Card in all sectors of the economy. “The benefits in terms of recording the actual overtime work for the benefit of the employees are already noticeable,” he said.