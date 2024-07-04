ECONOMY

Turkish tourists flock to Samos using express visa program

Turkish tourists flock to Samos using express visa program
Turkish tourists disembark on Lesvos, one of the eastern Aegean islands benefiting from the seven-day ‘visa express’ granted to citizens of the neighboring country. [InTime News]

The implementation of the express visa measure for Turkish tourists in Samos has been a success with thousands of Turkish tourists flocking to the island, data shows. 

According to data from the Samos Port Authority and the Port Police 28,336 visitors have arrived on the island from April to the end of June. The increased passenger traffic from Turkey, specifically from Seferihisar and Kusadasi, has significantly boosted the local economy of the island.

Specifically, 6,744 passengers arrived in April,  9,131 passengers in May and 12,461 passengers in June.

Reimagine Tourism in Greece Tourism Economy Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Seven free beaches for summer swims near Athens (map included)
TRAVEL

Seven free beaches for summer swims near Athens (map included)

Mount Pelion steam train resumes service on July 1
TRAVEL

Mount Pelion steam train resumes service on July 1

20 free things to do in Athens this summer
TRAVEL

20 free things to do in Athens this summer

Tourism in the tunnels of war on Greece’s northern border
TRAVEL

Tourism in the tunnels of war on Greece’s northern border

mAiGreece travel assistant app launches, with some teething problems
TRAVEL

mAiGreece travel assistant app launches, with some teething problems

Islands and trips abroad: The destinations Greeks choose for the long weekend
TOURISM

Islands and trips abroad: The destinations Greeks choose for the long weekend