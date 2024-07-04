Turkish tourists flock to Samos using express visa program

Turkish tourists disembark on Lesvos, one of the eastern Aegean islands benefiting from the seven-day ‘visa express’ granted to citizens of the neighboring country. [InTime News]

The implementation of the express visa measure for Turkish tourists in Samos has been a success with thousands of Turkish tourists flocking to the island, data shows.

According to data from the Samos Port Authority and the Port Police 28,336 visitors have arrived on the island from April to the end of June. The increased passenger traffic from Turkey, specifically from Seferihisar and Kusadasi, has significantly boosted the local economy of the island.

Specifically, 6,744 passengers arrived in April, 9,131 passengers in May and 12,461 passengers in June.