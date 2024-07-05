Skylakakis: Green transition needs policy changes

There are many rules in and there is very little effectiveness of the green transition framework in the European Union, Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis said on Thursday, speaking at the Athens Energy Summit.

The member-countries, he added, must simultaneously finance the green transition and face the consequences of the climate crisis, which is the reason why investments are needed.

Skylakakis reiterated that the storage of energy in batteries will proceed without subsidies. Energy storage, he noted, will also proceed with the batteries of electric vehicles. Regarding hydrogen, he explained that it is currently uncompetitive and we will have to wait for the technology to mature.

The former environment minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Rumaihi, described investments in the extraction and transportation of natural gas as well as in renewable energy sources, stating, among other things, that the liquefied natural gas transportation fleet will increase from 62 to 102 ships by 2030, while the planned photovoltaic installation is seen at 7 gigawatts.

He described the geopolitical position of Greece as important, as it is a natural gas supply gateway for the countries of the north that do not have access to the sea, while he added that hydrocarbon research can also lead to an upgrade of the country’s position.