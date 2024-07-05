ECONOMY

Skylakakis: Green transition needs policy changes

Skylakakis: Green transition needs policy changes
[InTime News]

There are many rules in and there is very little effectiveness of the green transition framework in the European Union, Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis said on Thursday, speaking at the Athens Energy Summit.

The member-countries, he added, must simultaneously finance the green transition and face the consequences of the climate crisis, which is the reason why investments are needed.

Skylakakis reiterated that the storage of energy in batteries will proceed without subsidies. Energy storage, he noted, will also proceed with the batteries of electric vehicles. Regarding hydrogen, he explained that it is currently uncompetitive and we will have to wait for the technology to mature.

The former environment minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Rumaihi, described investments in the extraction and transportation of natural gas as well as in renewable energy sources, stating, among other things, that the liquefied natural gas transportation fleet will increase from 62 to 102 ships by 2030, while the planned photovoltaic installation is seen at 7 gigawatts.

He described the geopolitical position of Greece as important, as it is a natural gas supply gateway for the countries of the north that do not have access to the sea, while he added that hydrocarbon research can also lead to an upgrade of the country’s position.

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
National fire-detecting system
TECHNOLOGY

National fire-detecting system

Greece reaffirms commitment to EU maritime safety initiatives
ECONOMY

Greece reaffirms commitment to EU maritime safety initiatives

Islands buckling under burden of hypertourism
ECONOMY

Islands buckling under burden of hypertourism

Astypalaia: Tourism here is a family affair
ECONOMY

Astypalaia: Tourism here is a family affair

Fin Min urges continued support for green transition in Brussels Economic Forum speech
ECONOMY

Fin Min urges continued support for green transition in Brussels Economic Forum speech

Discussion focuses on financing ocean economy 
ECONOMY

Discussion focuses on financing ocean economy 