Piraeus Port Authority shareholders approve dividend increase

The shareholders of Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) approved by majority vote all items on the agenda, including the distribution of a dividend at 1.34 euros gross per share for fiscal year 2023, a 29% increase compared to 2022, OLP said in a statement on Thursday.

During its annual general meeting shareholders were briefed on the company’s progress and current developments, questions were answered and positive comments were made about the company’s excellent financial performance despite the difficult circumstances.