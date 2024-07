In the last five years “we have changed the business environment in Greece, we have recovered what we lost in the crisis, we have obtained investment grade and we have recorded high growth rates,” Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis said on Thursday at the 28th Annual Economist Government Roundtable in Athens.

