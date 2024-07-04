ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks grow on the year’s lowest volume

The anticipation of more interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank appears to have boosted stocks at the local bourse on Thursday, on a day with the lowest turnover in 2024, owing to the holiday in the US. Banks outperformed and remained the market’s driver, though this time the rise was universal among the various sectors of listed companies.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,435.81 points, adding 0.86% to Wednesday’s 1,423.56 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.97%, ending at 3,502.26 points.

The banks index improved 1.97%, as Eurobank earned 3.07%, National grabbed 2.16%, Piraeus advanced 1.56% and Alpha fetched 0.87%. Aegean Airlines rose 3.30%, Lamda Development augmented 2.75%, Ellaktor climbed 2.36%, EYDAP collected 2.21% and Viohalco went up 2.02%, while OTE telecom parted with 2.32%.

In total 73 stocks registered gains, 33 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €85.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.03% to close at 163.74 points.

