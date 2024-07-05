S&P upgrades rating of five Greek banks

Standard & Poor’s upgraded the long-term credit rating of the four systemic banks and Aegean Baltic Bank on Thursday, placing National and Eurobank one step before investment grade and, respectively, Alpha Bank and Piraeus two notches below investment grade.

S&P upgraded the long-term credit rating of National to BB+ from BB, keeping the short-term credit rating at B and the outlook positive. The upgrade reflects the bank’s improved financial and financial outlook, which has reduced its nonperforming exposure (NPE) ratio to 3.7%, with provision coverage reaching a high of 85%. S&P estimates that the NPE ratio will further decline to below 3% by end-2025, so the cost of risk is forecast to decline to close to 50 basis points by the end of 2026 from 95 bp at the end of 2023.

Eurobank’s long-term rating is raised to BB+ from BB, keeping the short-term rating at B and the outlook positive. The upgrade reflects the bank’s improved financial and financial outlook and improved organic capital generation through profitability. The positive outlook for Eurobank over the next 12 months reflects the expectation that Eurobank’s business diversification will be strengthened by its Hellenic Bank deal.

Alpha had its long-term rating raised to BB from BB- keeping the short-term rating at B and the outlook positive. The upgrade reflects expectations that Alpha will continue to perform strongly in the next two years, with a return on equity slightly above 10% at the end of 2025, and that the bank will be able to maintain its strengthened funding and improve asset quality by reducing the NPL ratio between 4% and 4.5% by end-2025.

The long-term credit of Piraeus rose to BB from BB-, keeping the short-term credit at B and the outlook positive. Piraeus reduced its NPE ratio to 3.5% at end-March, from 6.6% a year earlier, and increased its coverage to 60.2%. Given the positive economic outlook, S&P expects asset quality to remain healthy over the next two years, while the positive outlook reflects the potential further improvement in the bank’s operating performance.

S&P also raised Aegean Baltic Bank’s long-term rating to BB- from B+, keeping the short-term rating at B and the outlook positive.