Gov’t aspires to bring food inflation down to zero

The policy to combat high prices seems to be working, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos claimed on Thursday.

“I estimate that food inflation will move around zero, though this is not enough for us,” he told Skai TV.

“We will do our best, in cooperation with citizens and healthy entrepreneurship, to support the many, the middle-income classes and the families who are struggling,” Theodorikakos underlined and pointed out that the Ministry of Development is implementing the new production model of the country.

“This concerns on the one hand the cost of the products and on the other the citizens’ income,” the minister stated and added, “Our goal is to de-escalate food inflation and increase the disposable income of citizens.”