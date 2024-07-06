EIB to advise EYDAP on €2 billion Athens water supply investment

The European Investment Bank will provide advisory services to the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) in Greece to support the company’s 2-billion-euro, 10-year investment program to ensure the Greek capital has a more resilient water supply.

Under the agreement signed on Friday in Athens, EIB Advisory will help EYDAP manage climate risks such as water scarcity, droughts, and heatwaves as it serves a population of 4.4 million and operates a 14,500-kilometer network of pipelines.

Under the agreement, which falls under the scope of the InvestEU Advisory Hub, the EIB’s technical assistance services will support EYDAP to prioritize actions and implement portfolio projects under its developed strategy of optimizing efficiency under climate change adaptation.

“Greece, like in many other countries, has infrastructure assets and public services that are exposed to multiple climate risks,” said EIB Vice President Ioannis Tsakiris.

“Our advisory services will help EYDAP to make structured and targeted investments aimed at securing the most precious resource of all – water.”