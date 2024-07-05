ATHEX: Stocks stay on the path of growth

Greek stocks retained their upward course on Friday, but the day’s turnover was even lower than Thursday’s, recording the smallest daily trading volume this year. Action is projected to pick up next week after the conclusion of the French elections, which appear to be holding investors back for now.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,440.52 points, adding 0.33% to Thursday’s 1,435.81 points. On a weekly basis it earned 2.58%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.42%, ending at 3,517.94 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.09%.

Banks benefited from the credit rating upgrade they had received late on Thursday from Standard & Poor’s, so their index improved 0.78%. National fetched 1.46%, Eurobank augmented 0.66%, Alpha rose 0.55% and Piraeus collected 0.33%. Sarantis soared 5.45% and Viohalco climbed 2.48%, as Aegean Airlines declined 1.43%.

In total 60 stocks showed gains, 39 suffered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s €78.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.54% to 162.85 points.