Hundreds of millions of euros for Pireos and Elaionas

Important investment moves are under way to utilize the old industrial properties on Pireos Street, as well as more broadly at Elaionas, west of the center of Athens, which are expected to be transformed into places of residence, hospitality, work, leisure and culture, thereby giving significant surplus value to the wider area.

For this purpose, it is estimated that a total of over 400 million euros will be invested by the end of the decade.

The photo shows an aerial view of 252 Pireos Street, where Noval Property is developing a mixed-use complex at the old Halcor factory. The property development company intends to invest some €170 million.

