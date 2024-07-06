ECONOMY INFLATION

Summer gets quite pricier in Cyprus

As temperatures rise, so do the prices of summer essentials in Cyprus, with ice creams, package holidays and hotel stays seeing noticeable hikes, according to data released by the Cyprus Consumers Association.

The latest Consumer Price Index data paints a picture of a sunny-side-up economy, where the cost of organized domestic holidays jumped by 11.8% in June on a monthly basis. Meanwhile, cooling off with ice cream will cost consumers 8.07% more, while getting a room in a hotel became 7.76% pricier compared to May.

It’s not just the leisure sector feeling the heat. For those planning backyard barbecues, the price of dried, salted and smoked meat jumped 5.09%. Yogurt, a staple of the Mediterranean diet, saw a 3.75% price increase, while food processing equipment became 3.5% more expensive. Fresh fruit, another summer treat, became 3.44% pricier than in May.

However, not everything is melting under the summer sun. Some items took a refreshing dip in price. Sewerage services saw a surprising 10.4% decrease, making it a cool deal for consumers. Pay TV subscriptions also dropped 10.06%, offering entertainment relief from the heat.

