ECONOMY

Ethniki losses mitigated by reinsurance coverage

Ethniki losses mitigated by reinsurance coverage

Ethniki Insurance showed losses of 38.4 million euros (€36.1 million at group level) in 2023, a result that was burdened mainly by the damaging effect of the old health portfolio as well as compensation for damage caused by Storm Daniel.

As stated in the financial statements of the company, published last Friday, the life and health portfolio of Ethniki Insurance is divided into old and new, with the new one including investment products.

Greece’s biggest insurance company recorded losses of €85.4 million from the old health insurance portfolio and another €60.1 million from Daniel, though that was reduced to €11.9 million after the reinsurance coverage.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece’s business environment transformed, says Finance Deputy Min
ECONOMY

Greece’s business environment transformed, says Finance Deputy Min

Austrians buy cheesemaker
BUSINESS

Austrians buy cheesemaker

SingularLogic announces new general manager
ECONOMY

SingularLogic announces new general manager

Lime skates back into the Greek market
BUSINESS

Lime skates back into the Greek market

Greek manufacturing growth slows slightly in June, PMI shows
ECONOMY

Greek manufacturing growth slows slightly in June, PMI shows

QCM founder: Folli Follie convictions are a ‘victory for transparency’
ECONOMY

QCM founder: Folli Follie convictions are a ‘victory for transparency’