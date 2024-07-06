New data cable to link Asia with Europe

At least 25% of internet traffic and data carried from Asia to Europe via undersea fiber-optic cables in the Red Sea has been affected since the start of the year.

The reason is said to be the attacks by Houthi rebels, who in several cases have caused serious damage to the submarine cables resulting in interruptions.

Optical fibers that have been laid in the Red Sea represent 17% of total global internet traffic.

Therefore, potential damage, such as that caused last spring at the same time to four out of a total of 16 submarine cables, endangers the transfer of data from Asia to Greece and the rest of Europe.

With this in mind, EXA Infrastructure, a multinational specialized digital infrastructure company, in a joint venture with the Turkish Socar Fiber, a subsidiary of Azeri oil company Socar, are launching the construction of a terrestrial fiber-optic cable with the aim of bypassing the Red Sea.