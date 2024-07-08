ECONOMY

Climate change favors cultivation of exotic fruit

[Shutterstock]

The last two dry winters put traditional Greek crops to the test, but they favored new ones that can endure the effects of climate change.

In the Peloponnese, southern Greece, farmers taking part in an experimental subtropical plant production initiative are ready for the first mango harvest. Others are seeing avocado, lychee, cherimoya and macadamia plantations producing fruit and nuts that can endure high temperatures and fetch good prices.

From 2022, the experimental cultivation program of five subtropical plants began in 2022 in the areas of Lakonia and Messinia, under the supervision of the Hellenic Agricultural Organization at the Ministry of Agricultural Development.

The avocados, mangoes, lychees, cherimoyas and macadamias are cultivated on a total of 2.5 hectares.

The program is for five years and is financed by the Regional Authority of the Peloponnese.

