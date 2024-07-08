ECONOMY INSURANCE

Plenty of scope for growth of private healthcare insurance

Plenty of scope for growth of private healthcare insurance

Greeks spent 5.9 billion euros out of pocket for medical services in 2022, when the public spending was €10.9 billion.

This puts Greece at the bottom of the EU rankings, with state healthcare expenditure at 61.8% of total health spending, but at the top of the rankings in private health expenditure at 33.4%.

Expenditure through private insurance was limited to €712.4 million.

That shows the great scope for growth that the private health insurance market has in Greece, but the cost of insurance premiums works as a deterrent. This year, the annual hikes in the so-called old hospital plans came to 15%, while those in new ones reached 7-9%. 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Perfect storm’ lies ahead for the health system
SOCIAL SECURITY

‘Perfect storm’ lies ahead for the health system

Greece’s leap in advancing pharmaceutical research
ECONOMY

Greece’s leap in advancing pharmaceutical research

Overdue payments land Greece in the dock
ECONOMY

Overdue payments land Greece in the dock

Remuneration of doctors at disability assessment centers
ECONOMY

Remuneration of doctors at disability assessment centers

Hospital spending spirals out of control
FINANCE

Hospital spending spirals out of control

Henry Dunant acquires Euromedica hospitals
ECONOMY

Henry Dunant acquires Euromedica hospitals