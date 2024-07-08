ECONOMY GREEK ECONOMY

Heading for record year in M&As

This year is shaping up to be a record one for acquisitions and mergers. This is shown by the transactions of more than 5 billion euros that have taken place or are being completed since the beginning of the year, not including the bond issues that the four largest banks proceeded with, drawing liquidity of several billion euros.

In addition to banking, which shows significant growth prospects, energy and technology are attracting strong investment interest, with the green transition and digital transformation requiring synergies to be achieved.

It is indicative that one of the biggest deals of this year concerns the acquisition by Masdar of 67% of Terna Energy, whose enterprise value is assessed at €3.2 billion, while the price of the transaction amounted to €20 per share. The energy group has been valued at €2.4 billion euros and the acquisition significantly contributes to the development in Europe of the portfolio of Masdar, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, aiming for a global installed capacity of 100 GW by 2030. The deal, as GEK Terna Group Chairman and CEO George Peristeris, has stated, is the largest energy deal ever made on the Athens bourse.

