Summer sales kick off, running through August 31

The summer sales season officially commenced this Monday and will extend through Saturday, August 31. According to current legislation, stores have the option to open on Sunday, July 14, with operating hours set from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Retail experts estimate that total sales for July and August will surpass last year’s benchmark of 7 billion euros. Initial discounts are anticipated to range from 30% to 50%, potentially increasing to 70% by the conclusion of the two-month sales period.

The five retail sectors contributing most significantly to summer sales revenue include clothing and footwear at specialized stores, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, watches and jewelry, furniture and home equipment, and electrical and electronic devices.

Commercial associations have reminded their members about the remuneration of staff for the upcoming Sunday. According to the law, if employees work up to 5 hours, employers are not obligated to provide an additional day off but must pay the corresponding hourly wages with a 75% increase.

Retail businesses are also advised to carefully consider how they advertise reduced prices. The discounted price must accurately reflect reality and be calculated with absolute precision. Any announcement of a price reduction must specify and substantiate the previous price that the store applied during a defined period before implementing the discount.