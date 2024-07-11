ECONOMY

App for buildings damaged by natural disasters

File photo.

Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou and Deputy Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Triantopoulos on Wednesday announced a new electronic application called “Digispect,” during a meeting at the Digital Governance Ministry.

According to an announcement, the new application will digitize the process of inspecting and recording damage to buildings from natural disasters.

It will allow civil engineers to carry out inspections much more quickly, safely, transparently and without unnecessary bureaucracy, uploading both documents and photographs used in the assessment of building safety.

The application can be installed on mobile devices, such as tablets, and access will be allowed through codes only to authorized users.

Once the process is completed, the building occupant/owner will receive an e-mail or text message with a copy of the necessary documents attached.

