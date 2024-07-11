Malta prepares to host Maritime Summit

Malta is preparing to host its biennial shipping forum, the Malta Maritime Summit, on October 7-11.

Customarily featuring meetings of the competent ministers of Malta, Greece and Cyprus, this year’s installment will also host government ministers from six or seven countries, its organizers reported on Wednesday.

This summit’s focus will be on whether the European Union vision of the maritime sector is in sync with the industry’s expectations. Other hot-button topics will include artificial intelligence and sanctions.