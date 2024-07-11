ECONOMY

Malta prepares to host Maritime Summit

Malta prepares to host Maritime Summit
[Unsplash]

Malta is preparing to host its biennial shipping forum, the Malta Maritime Summit, on October 7-11.

Customarily featuring meetings of the competent ministers of Malta, Greece and Cyprus, this year’s installment will also host government ministers from six or seven countries, its organizers reported on Wednesday.

This summit’s focus will be on whether the European Union vision of the maritime sector is in sync with the industry’s expectations. Other hot-button topics will include artificial intelligence and sanctions.

Shipping Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Shipping simulation video game collaborates with Posidonia
ECONOMY

Shipping simulation video game collaborates with Posidonia

Maritime Emissions Reduction center launched in Athens
ECONOMY

Maritime Emissions Reduction center launched in Athens

Posidonia to showcase all new technologies
ECONOMY

Posidonia to showcase all new technologies

Containing the Houthi impact on Piraeus port
PIRAEUS

Containing the Houthi impact on Piraeus port

January-June Inflation at 2.2% in Cyprus
ECONOMY

January-June Inflation at 2.2% in Cyprus

Cyprus posts sharp decline in exports
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Cyprus posts sharp decline in exports