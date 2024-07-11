ECONOMY GREEK ECONOMY

Food and drink lead manufacturing

Food and drink lead manufacturing
[Shutterstock]

Greece’s food and drink industry remains the largest domestic manufacturing domain, as it was during the crisis. This is reflected not only in the number of businesses and employees, but also in the gross added value of these industries in Greek manufacturing.

While Greek business spending on research and development – ​​a key sector for boosting innovation – falls short of the European average, the food and beverage industries are leading the way in investment in this sector.

According to a study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) carried out on behalf of the Association of Greek Food Industries, food and drink covers 28.1% of all Greek manufacturing companies (56,604 enterprises), which ranks it first among manufacturing industries, with metal products (13.9%) and machinery and equipment repair (8.2%) next.

Such is the dynamic of the country’s food and drinks industry that its production value amounts to 24.4% of the total production value of manufacturing (61.8 billion euros). It is followed by the basic metals sector (8%), metal products (5.1%), chemical products (4.5%) and pharmaceuticals (3.9%), in which investments are already implemented both in research and development, and in drug production.

Food Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Food firms’ American dream
BUSINESS

Food firms’ American dream

Olive oil accounts for half of all food sector inflation, study shows
INFLATION

Olive oil accounts for half of all food sector inflation, study shows

Greek products find their way to French shelves
EXPORTS

Greek products find their way to French shelves

Cretan food aspires to conquer the world
FOOD

Cretan food aspires to conquer the world

Grocers see rise in value and decline in sales
ECONOMY

Grocers see rise in value and decline in sales

Mandatory POS use in farmer’s markets
ECONOMY

Mandatory POS use in farmer’s markets