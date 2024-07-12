Small enterprises see conditions worsen

The expectations of Greek small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) deteriorated in the second half of last year compared to the first half of 2023, according to the economic climate surveys of the Institute of Small Businesses (IME) of the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen & Merchants (GSEVEE) included in the annual report of the tertiary nationwide organization employers.

According to the findings of the 2023 report presented on Wednesday, after the first half of 2023 when the SME expectations index recorded the highest value (67.8 points) after the pandemic, in the second half of the year it fell to 63.7 points.

Also, over a period of one year, the economic climate index fell by six points – i.e. from 69.5 in the second half of 2022 to 63.9 points in the corresponding period of 2023.

According to analysts, this decline certifies the gradual deterioration of the position of small and very small businesses on the one hand due to the negative effects of the inflationary crisis, and on the other due to the problems that businesses have accumulated during the long period of successive crises, which have not yet been resolved through effective policies.

“In fact, taking into account the general picture of positive (albeit to a lesser extent than expected) economic growth in the country, the manner in which economic growth is spread throughout the Greek economy is problematic,” the report states.