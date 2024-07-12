ECONOMY

Minister and ambassador talk Greece-US cooperation

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos met on Thursday with US Ambassador in Athens George Tsunis.

“I had a meeting today with US Ambassador and good friend George Tsunis. We discussed all important issues regarding economic cooperation and investments of US interest in Greece.

The stable political and economic environment created by our government in the last five years has helped substantially so that major US companies give a vote of confidence in the Greek economy and we look forward to this continuing in the years to come,” Theodorikakos said afterward in a post on social media.

