Greek merchant fleet sees slight increase in 2024 amid decreased tonnage
The Greek merchant fleet increased by 0.2% in May 2024 compared with May 2023. A decrease of 0.6% was recorded in May 2023 compared with May 2022, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Thursday.
Additionally, the gross tonnage of the Greek merchant fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, recorded a decrease of 3.5% in May 2024 compared with May 2023.
A decrease of 3.9% was recorded in May 2023 compared with May 2022.