Greek merchant fleet sees slight increase in 2024 amid decreased tonnage

Fleet. The Greek merchant shipping fleet fell both in numbers and capacity in November 2023, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday. According to the latest data the fleet number fell 0.1%, totaling 1,821 ships compared with November 2022, and dropped 2.8% in capacity on an annual basis, totaling 37,333,478 deadweight tons.

The Greek merchant fleet increased by 0.2% in May 2024 compared with May 2023. A decrease of 0.6% was recorded in May 2023 compared with May 2022, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Thursday.

Additionally, the gross tonnage of the Greek merchant fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, recorded a decrease of 3.5% in May 2024 compared with May 2023.

A decrease of 3.9% was recorded in May 2023 compared with May 2022.

