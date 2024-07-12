Average monthly income from new pensions rises 5.3% in May

An increase of 5.3% was recorded in the average monthly income from new pensions in May compared to the same month last year, with the amount being 1,014 euros from €963.

According to the Helios report, which captures the monthly flow of new retirements, the increase comes mainly from main pensions.

According to the data, in May 2024 the average old-age pension stood at €816, compared to €774 in May 2023, the average bereavement pension rose to €494 from €475, while the average disability pension was set at €538 from €523 in May 2023.