New tender for another 700 electric buses for Athens and Thessaloniki

With the 250 new electric buses already on the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki, procedures for a new tender regarding another 700 new electric buses and trolleybuses in Athens and Thessaloniki are under way.

Public consultation has begun and the tender is planned to go live in October.

It will be tendered in the form of a framework agreement and covers 700 vehicles, including short-haul and fast-charging electric buses.

This new batch of vehicles and charging systems will include, as officials of the Transport Ministry have stated, approximately 200 modern trolley buses for public transport in the capital.