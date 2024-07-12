Aegean Airlines reports record year

Aegean Airlines’ passenger traffic figures in the second quarter and the first half point to a record year.

During the second quarter of the year, the airline carried 4.4 million passengers, up by 8% on a year-on-year basis. In the first half of the year, which includes the traditionally weak first quarter, Aegean increased passenger traffic by 9%, to 7.3 million people, compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

In the second quarter of the year, the airline offered 9% more seats, the total number of which was 5.4 million, making for a total of more than 19.8 million seats this year – i.e. 9% more than in 2023. An increase of 11%, to 9.5 million, was recorded during the first half of the year in the available seat kilometers, which reflect passenger capacity per kilometer.

International passenger traffic to and from Athens strengthened by 13% annually, to approximately 2 million people, in the second quarter. This performance confirms the company’s choice to invest further by increasing frequencies to and from major European hubs, as well as the markets of Germany, England, Cyprus, Turkey and the Gulf and Baltic countries.

Accordingly, from April to June in Thessaloniki, which is gradually consolidating its position as a year-round destination, foreign passengers increased by 12%, to 292,000, a figure that amounted to 500,000 in the six months.

Increased traffic at the Athens hub, which has now established itself as a pole of attraction for international arrivals from distant markets outside the EU, as reported by the airline, contributes significantly to the balanced growth of passenger traffic recorded both on the domestic network and on the international network.

In this balanced growth, an important role belongs to the increased interconnectivity with the other corresponding European long-haul flight hubs (London, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Dubai), which feed, through Aegean’s domestic network, passenger traffic to Greek island destinations.

At the same time, the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece showed a new passenger traffic record in the first six months of 2024, compared to last year.