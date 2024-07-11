Charting the future, at InvestGR forum

For the seventh year in a row, Public Affairs and Networks is organizing next week’s InvestGR Forum: Foreign Investments in Greece, which is the annual event for shaping public debate on issues related to foreign investments in Greece.

On Wednesday, July 17, the 7th InvestGR Forum 2024, themed “Charting the Future,” will provide a platform, at the Grand Hyatt Athens, to key institutional representatives, CEOs of large foreign companies operating in Greece, and experts for discussing central issues around the attraction of foreign investment, organizers said on Thursday.

Topics will include economic policy, energy and environment, health, justice, infrastructure and transportation, demographics, where Greek FDI stands and which factors affect the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination. Strategic sponsors of the InvestGR Forum are EY Greece and JTI Hellas. As part of the strategic partnership with EY, the first findings of the EY research “Attractiveness Survey: Greece 2024,” on the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination, will be presented and analyzed at the forum. The research, which is an autonomous part of the wider EY Attractiveness Survey Europe program, on the attractiveness of Europe as an investment destination, is based on a significant sample of executives of large foreign companies, who either already have an investment presence in Greece or are potential investors.

Andreas Yannopoulos, founder of InvestGR Forum and head of Public Affairs and Networks, said: “The upcoming 7th InvestGR Forum comes just a few weeks after the European elections, the government reshuffle and ferment in the opposition. This makes it all the more interesting to hear the positions and proposals of those responsible for attracting foreign investment to Greece and the relevant reforms in important fields of public policy.”

The event is held with the support and under the auspices of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Development Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), while important media are communication sponsors. The sponsors of the forum are Enterprise Greece, Eldorado Gold, ADMIE, Pfizer, Principia, TUV Austria, Valorem, Victus Networks, and supporters are the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, NN Hellas and Siemens Healthineers.