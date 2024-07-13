ECONOMY

Greece to deepen economic relations with Canada

[AMNA]

Greece’s Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis met with Canada’s Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng on Friday.

They discussed bilateral relations during the meeting, as well as the potential for further development and deepening of these ties.

Papathanasis presented specific results of the government’s ongoing economic policy aimed at bridging the investment gap and creating an investment-friendly environment in Greece.

He also highlighted the utilization of European funds, which place the country among the top positions in the EU. Additionally, he emphasized the role of the Greek diaspora in Canada in achieving the goal of expanding economic relations between the two countries.

