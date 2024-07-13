ECONOMY

Mandatory digital export notification system

[Intime]

Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is advancing the digitization of the export finalization process with the implementation of a digital notification system for the exit of goods from the customs territory of the European Union, using a digital message (IE590) sent to the ICISnet system.

The procedure will become mandatory from September 2 for goods exiting the EU customs territory by sea or air.

With the new digital confirmation message the time required to certify the completion of exports is reduced, value-added tax refunds are accelerated, and the process of confirming the departure of goods for carriers at the exit customs office is digitized and automated.

The new application is accessible through the ICISnet platform on the myAADE digital portal.

Digital Transformation

