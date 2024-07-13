ECONOMY

OECD: Greece leads in structural reform advancements

Greece has made notable advancements in structural reforms aimed at bolstering competition, as highlighted in the latest OECD report.

According to the updated OECD Product Market Regulation indicator, which assesses competitive distortions, Greece has shown the most improvement among OECD countries from 2018 to 2023.

The report notes that Greece’s regulatory framework is now nearing the OECD average, following the substantial reforms that were implemented.

