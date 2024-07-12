Development Min pledges to strengthen Hellenic competition commission

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Friday expressed the intention for the further strengthening of the Hellenic Competition Commission so that it can carry out its work for the orderly functioning of the market even more effectively at his meeting with the president of the commission, Irene Sharpe.

After the meeting, Theodorikakos stated: “We are in favor of the free operation of the market because this benefits society, this benefits consumers. A prerequisite for this is free competition. A guarantee for free competition is the strong independent authority of the Competition Commission. For this reason we are supporting her work with all our strength. We had a second meeting today with the president and vice president of the Competition Commission. The process of strengthening with additional specialized staff is under way, so that the authority can operate even more efficiently,” he explained.

“A total of 25 executives will be recruited, while together with the minister of the interior and the secretary of the Council of Ministers we will recommend to the cabinet the recruitment of another 25 executives. These are scientists, economists, lawyers, but also from the field of IT,” he said.