ATHEX: Benchmark closes at a month-high

The benchmark of the Greek stock market ended the week at its highest point since June 10, doubling its weekly gains and offering optimism to traders who are seeking some midsummer opportunities in a market where trading volume is sliding by the week. Price growth was most notable during the closing auctions, which saw the main indexes at Athinon Avenue end up at the day’s highs.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,452.28 points, adding 0.44% to Thursday’s 1,445.91 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.82%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61%, ending at 3,535.31 points, and the banks index grew 0.60%, as Alpha jumped 2.44%, Piraeus grabbed 1.58% and Eurobank fetched 1.01%, while National parted with 1.43%. Coca-Cola HBC improved 2.67%, Lamda Development collected 1.78%, just as Autohellas fell 1.67% and Motor Oil declined 1.48%. In total 60 stocks enjoyed gains, 36 suffered losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 103.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s €85.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.08% to close at 164.02 points.