Whopping dividend for Attiki Odos stakeholders

The shareholders of Attiki Odos (Ellaktor 65.7% and Avax 34.2%) collected dividends totaling 516 million euros in the period from 2019 to the year 2023.

That illustrates the very important contribution that such concession projects can have on the balance sheets of construction groups, especially when the relevant contracts mature and the loan is repaid, as has happened in recent years with the case of the capital’s ring road.

Based on the relevant data, for 2023 the total dividend (together with the pre-dividend paid) will amount to €82 million.

The new concession agreement with GEK Terna will be signed in the first quarter of 2025.