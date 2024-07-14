ECONOMY BUSINESS

Whopping dividend for Attiki Odos stakeholders

Whopping dividend for Attiki Odos stakeholders

The shareholders of Attiki Odos (Ellaktor 65.7% and Avax 34.2%) collected dividends totaling 516 million euros in the period from 2019 to the year 2023.

That illustrates the very important contribution that such concession projects can have on the balance sheets of construction groups, especially when the relevant contracts mature and the loan is repaid, as has happened in recent years with the case of the capital’s ring road.

Based on the relevant data, for 2023 the total dividend (together with the pre-dividend paid) will amount to €82 million.

The new concession agreement with GEK Terna will be signed in the first quarter of 2025.

Business Construction

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Technical Olympic to build luxurious complexes by order of the Church
BUSINESS

Technical Olympic to build luxurious complexes by order of the Church

Orilina’s development at Elliniko is set to start
CONSTRUCTION

Orilina’s development at Elliniko is set to start

Construction group alliance
BUSINESS

Construction group alliance

Interest abroad in GEK Terna
BUSINESS

Interest abroad in GEK Terna

Intrakat’s acquisition of Aktor gets watchdog’s nod
ECONOMY

Intrakat’s acquisition of Aktor gets watchdog’s nod

DESFA, Nomagas sign deal to build Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector 
ECONOMY

DESFA, Nomagas sign deal to build Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector 