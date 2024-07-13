Cypriots to go to the States without visa

The agreement between the government of the Republic of Cyprus and the government of the United States of America on cooperation on the use of travel information, signed in Washington on June 17, was ratified on Thursday by the House of Representatives in Nicosia.

The agreement is a condition for Cyprus’ participation in the US Visa Waiver Program. A total of 22 deputies voted in favor, one against, while nine abstained.

The cooperation between the two parties includes the sharing of travel information. The US will provide the Republic of Cyprus with the relevant system/platform software for the collection and analysis of passenger data free of charge.

If all the agreed deadlines are met, the inclusion of the Republic in the Visa Waiver Program is expected to take place around the beginning of 2025.

The program facilitates travel between participating countries by allowing eligible travelers to visit for tourism or business purposes without obtaining a visa, provided certain requirements are met. Cyprus’ potential inclusion underscores deepening bilateral ties and streamlining travel procedures for citizens of both nations.