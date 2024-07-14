IT workers in great demand

Finding technology and informatics experts is a tough task for many businesses, with the majority of companies having spent the last few years on a constant hunt for talent, especially now that artificial intelligence is increasing their needs even more.

It is no coincidence, as Randstad data reveal, that in Greece the (gross) monthly earnings of a data engineer – one of the most important specialties in the technology sector – start from 2,100 euros and can reach up to €4,300, while the salaries of top executives in the industry, such as a chief technology officer, can approach €15,000.

According to Randstad’s “Technology HR Trends” survey, conducted from October 2023 to March 2024 and analyzing the data of 157 executives from various Greek cities active in the technology sector, eight out of 10 companies consider attracting talent the most important challenge in recruitment, while 70% responded that it is difficult to retain the most effective executives and develop talented leaders.

At the same time, for every other company the lack of talent (53%) as well as the management of expectations regarding remuneration and benefits packages (52%) are also some of the biggest challenges facing HR departments.

However, the vast majority of tech companies (72%) plan to increase the number of employees by end-2024, compared to 21% who will not hire. Also, only 3% of companies expect a staff reduction this year.

Almost nine in 10 companies respond that they will hire staff due to the growth of the business, while the motivation for many companies is the need for new skills.

To solve the problem of finding talent with the right digital skills, Greek businesses seem willing to offer more attractive salaries to employees, with 82% of them planning a raise in the next 12 months. Of those planning to raise wages in 2024, 32% will increase between 6% and 10%, while no company surveyed will decrease salaries.

A big challenge for businesses is keeping their talented staff, as a large proportion (66%) of IT and technology workers leave their jobs because another employer provides better pay or working conditions.