CCHBC awarded for Trikala anti-flood project

Floodwaters and mud cover the land after Storm Daniel in the Thessaly region, central Greece, on September 7, 2023. Apart from wildfires and floods, Greece and the rest of Europe’s South are at particular risk from drought, the European Environment Agency warns in its report. [VAGGELIS KOUSIORAS/AP]

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company has been honored with a gold medal in the category “Response to Emergency” for the anti-flood project it is implementing in Trikala, Thessaly, in the framework of the Hellenic Responsible Business Awards 2024.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the international organization Global Water Partnership – Mediterranean (GWP – Med) and with the support of the Coca-Cola Foundation.

The Hellenic Responsible Business Awards is an institution that for the last nine years recognizes companies that promote sustainable entrepreneurship, investing in sustainable environmental and social development.