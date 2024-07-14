ECONOMY

CCHBC awarded for Trikala anti-flood project

CCHBC awarded for Trikala anti-flood project
Floodwaters and mud cover the land after Storm Daniel in the Thessaly region, central Greece, on September 7, 2023. Apart from wildfires and floods, Greece and the rest of Europe’s South are at particular risk from drought, the European Environment Agency warns in its report.  [VAGGELIS KOUSIORAS/AP]

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company has been honored with a gold medal in the category “Response to Emergency” for the anti-flood project it is implementing in Trikala, Thessaly, in the framework of the Hellenic Responsible Business Awards 2024. 

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the international organization Global Water Partnership – Mediterranean (GWP – Med) and with the support of the Coca-Cola Foundation. 

The Hellenic Responsible Business Awards is an institution that for the last nine years recognizes companies that promote sustainable entrepreneurship, investing in sustainable environmental and social development.

Business Initiative

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Whopping dividend for Attiki Odos stakeholders
BUSINESS

Whopping dividend for Attiki Odos stakeholders

Big changes for state-owned companies
ECONOMY

Big changes for state-owned companies

Aegean Airlines reports record year
BUSINESS

Aegean Airlines reports record year

Small enterprises see conditions worsen
ECONOMY

Small enterprises see conditions worsen

Summer sales kick off, run till late August
ECONOMY

Summer sales kick off, run till late August

Heading for record year in M&As
GREEK ECONOMY

Heading for record year in M&As