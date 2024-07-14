CCHBC awarded for Trikala anti-flood project
Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company has been honored with a gold medal in the category “Response to Emergency” for the anti-flood project it is implementing in Trikala, Thessaly, in the framework of the Hellenic Responsible Business Awards 2024.
The project is being carried out in collaboration with the international organization Global Water Partnership – Mediterranean (GWP – Med) and with the support of the Coca-Cola Foundation.
The Hellenic Responsible Business Awards is an institution that for the last nine years recognizes companies that promote sustainable entrepreneurship, investing in sustainable environmental and social development.