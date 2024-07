Sunday opening. The opening of shops and stores this Sunday, July 16, as part of the summer sales, will be optional, the Athens Trade Association said. Specifically, the association reminded consumers that the stores, according to the law, can optionally open this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Larger stores and supermarkets may stay open up to 8 p.m.

