Tourism board, Netflix sign memorandum to promote Greece

Greece’s national tourism board, EOT, and leading digital streaming services provider Netflix signed a memorandum of cooperation to promote Greece, through the production of a promotional video which EOT will use for its activities.

Additionally, EOT will have the opportunity to utilize Netflix’s material to create new content.

Greece hopes to leverage the global popularity of the US streamer’s content to showcase Greek landscapes worldwide.

The memorandum was signed by EOT Secretary-General Dimitris Frangakis and Netflix’s Public Policy Vice President for the region of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Madeleine de Cock Buning.