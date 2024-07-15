Delays in tax data to be tackled

Once the tax return submission process is completed, the National Economy and Finance Ministry and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) will review the entire procedure, to stop the confusion that prevails every year.

Essentially, solutions should be provided related to the obligation of entities that send taxpayer data to the tax administration, such as salary certificates, allowances, interest, dividends, etc. Of course, every year there is the same promise by decision-makers, that the situation will be assessed to see what is going wrong, but to date nothing has changed. Almost as soon as the submission of declarations starts, requests for extensions begin. One of the solutions considered is imposing penalties on entities not consistent in sending data.

Every year the picture recorded includes errors in the returns’ codes, agencies that have not sent data, accountants who want to extend the deadline and taxpayers who leave everything to the last minute. So we reach the point every year, some 10-15 days before the deadline expires, that there are about 2 million declarations pending. As in previous years, the deadlines are expected to be extended this year.