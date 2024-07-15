ECONOMY TAXATION

Delays in tax data to be tackled

Delays in tax data to be tackled

Once the tax return submission process is completed, the National Economy and Finance Ministry and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) will review the entire procedure, to stop the confusion that prevails every year.

Essentially, solutions should be provided related to the obligation of entities that send taxpayer data to the tax administration, such as salary certificates, allowances, interest, dividends, etc. Of course, every year there is the same promise by decision-makers, that the situation will be assessed to see what is going wrong, but to date nothing has changed. Almost as soon as the submission of declarations starts, requests for extensions begin. One of the solutions considered is imposing penalties on entities not consistent in sending data.

Every year the picture recorded includes errors in the returns’ codes, agencies that have not sent data, accountants who want to extend the deadline and taxpayers who leave everything to the last minute. So we reach the point every year, some 10-15 days before the deadline expires, that there are about 2 million declarations pending. As in previous years, the deadlines are expected to be extended this year.

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
No more messing with books
TAXATION

No more messing with books

Gov’t wants e-invoicing for everyone
FINANCE

Gov’t wants e-invoicing for everyone

Incentives for good taxpayers
TAXATION

Incentives for good taxpayers

‘Better off without checks’
TAXATION

‘Better off without checks’

Stamp duty to end for many
TAXATION

Stamp duty to end for many

Tax evasion on the mainland
TAXATION

Tax evasion on the mainland