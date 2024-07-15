Crypto profit to be taxed as of 2025

More and more Greeks are dealing in cryptocurrencies and digital assets, mainly people around the age of 30, according to accountants and tax experts. However, the absence of a tax framework creates problems both for those who wish to deal with cryptocurrencies and for the tax authorities, who in fact do not even recognize them.

By September, the special committee that has been set up for that purpose is expected to deliver its findings to the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, which will propose solutions to deal with the issue. Sources say that from January 2025, cryptocurrencies will be included in taxation and profits will be taxed as capital gains from the sale of securities at a rate of 15%.

The findings will be divided into three categories: Defining and recording all cryptocurrencies, method of taxation and monitoring process.

The legislative gap on profits from cryptocurrencies is exploited by many investors, while very few declare the profits from transactions of such currencies; they are mainly unemployed or taxpayers with no income but with substantial real estate, explaining living expenses.