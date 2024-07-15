Cyprus posts progress in tech and ICT

Cyprus is making notable progress in its digital transformation, with coverage of very high capacity networks (VHCN) reaching 77.1% in 2023, a 28.5% increase from the previous year, according to the country’s Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy.

Cyprus’ significant advancements were outlined in the European Commission’s annual report, which evaluates member-states’ digital maturity. The Deputy Ministry said that the country is steadily improving in various digital indicators, particularly in gigabit connectivity infrastructure and the percentage of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) specialists in the labor market.

VHCN coverage hit 77.1% in 2023, up from last year, and Cyprus aims to achieve 100% coverage by the end of 2025, aided by state subsidies to expand networks in less profitable areas. Impressively, Cyprus has already achieved 100% coverage in 5G mobile networks, reaching the European target for 2030 seven years early.

The rise in ICT specialists is also encouraging, with Cyprus exceeding the EU average of 4.8%, at 5.4%.

This helps speed up the digital transformation and the adoption of advanced technologies for tackling socio-economic and environmental challenges.