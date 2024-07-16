ECONOMY

Primary surplus of €2.9 bln in Jan-June

Primary surplus of €2.9 bln in Jan-June

The state budget primary balance on a modified cash basis amounted to a surplus of 2.9 billion euros in the first half of 2024, against a primary surplus target of €1.204 billion and a primary surplus of €2.116 billion achieved in the first half of 2023, the National Economy and Finance Ministry announced on Monday.

According to the ministry, part of the difference in the primary balance surplus against the target, in cash terms, is not counted in the 2024 primary balance in fiscal terms. Indicatively, €159 million relating to the Recovery and Resilience Facility revenues (RRF), do not affect the outcome in fiscal terms, while a significant part of the difference in tax revenues of €647 million is accounted for in the fiscal result of 2023.

Therefore, the primary balance in fiscal terms differs in comparison to the result in cash terms. It is pointed out that the aforementioned concerns the primary balance of the central administration and not of the whole of the general government.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Scope Ratings raises Greece’s outlook to ‘Positive’
MARKETS

Scope Ratings raises Greece’s outlook to ‘Positive’

Greece to deepen economic relations with Canada
ECONOMY

Greece to deepen economic relations with Canada

Big changes for state-owned companies
ECONOMY

Big changes for state-owned companies

Food and drink lead manufacturing
GREEK ECONOMY

Food and drink lead manufacturing

Malta prepares to host Maritime Summit
ECONOMY

Malta prepares to host Maritime Summit

January-June Inflation at 2.2% in Cyprus
ECONOMY

January-June Inflation at 2.2% in Cyprus