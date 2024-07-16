GNTO secures support of Netflix

A memorandum of cooperation was signed by Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) Secretary General Dimitris Frangakis and Netflix’s Public Policy Vice President for the region of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Madeleine de Cock Buning.

Netflix, a leading provider of digital streaming services, is committed to supporting the Greek tourism industry through this memorandum of cooperation, leveraging the global popularity of its content to showcase Greek landscapes worldwide.

The collaboration between Netflix and GNTO includes the production of a video by Netflix which GNTO will use for its promotional activities.

Additionally, GNTO will have the opportunity to utilize Netflix’s material to create new content. During the signing, the two parties discussed the potential for future collaborations, recognizing that enhancing the audiovisual sector and promoting the country through it is a national goal. They also pledged to continue their joint efforts to promote Greece and support the audiovisual industry.